Forecast updated on Monday, 2 September 2024, at 4:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It was a very pleasant fall like day across Delmarva and the week ahead looks much the same! Some showers may arrive Friday onto Saturday ahead of another Fall cool front.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 56-57°. Wind: N 6-11 mph. Beaches stay near 59°
Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 74°. Wind: NE 6-12 mph. Beaches reach 72° with a NE wind at 9-14 mph PM.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 54-55°. Wind: NE 4-10 mph. Beaches near 60°.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with scattered clouds PM. High 77-79°. Wind: E 9-14 mph. Beaches reach 73° with an East wind at 11-17 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
A cool and dry night is on the way with lows in the upper 50's by daybreak. Meteorological Fall began at Midnight Sunday and it will feel like it all week.
Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant with low humidity and a NE wind. Most spots will reach only the mid-70's in the afternoon. The beaches will see an onshore wind flow and stay in the low 70's all day. Winds inland will be NE at 6-12 mph and 10-14 mph on the beaches.
Wednesday will stay pleasant with lows in the mid-50's early. A few scattered clouds will develop in the afternoon with temps. near 78 degrees. Winds will be E at 6-14 mph. The beaches will be cooler with higher winds. Coastal temps .will stay near 72 degrees with onshore winds of 11-16 mph.
The average low for early September is 64° and the high is 83°.