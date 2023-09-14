Forecast updated on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:It will be dry and mild tomorrow, with even lower humidity. Winds will increase as Hurricane Lee passes by us well into the Atlantic, with large swells and rip currents impacting the beaches. Winds on the beaches will increase to 20-25 knots Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Breezy on the coast. Less humid. Low 56-58° Wind: N 7-16 mph. Winds on the coast NNE 14-20 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant.. Breezy PM. High 75-77°. Wind: N 12-20 mph. Beaches near 75° with winds NE 13-22 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and cooler. Breezy on the coast. Low 56° Wind: N 5-12 mph. Winds on the coast NNE 8-14 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant.. A little breezy PM. High 78-79°. Wind: NW 8-17 mph. Beaches near 76° with winds N 12-19 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mainly clear tonight, and it will be cooler and less humid behind a cold front. Winds will be light from the northwest, with lows near 56-58 degrees by sunrise. Coastal temps. will be near 63°.
Friday will be dry and pleasant with a fall like feel to the air as dew points drop well into the 50's. It will be breezy in the afternoon and blustery near the coast. The afternoon high temps. will near 75-77 degrees, with a north to NE wind at 13-20 mph in the afternoon. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 75° and wind gusts to over 22 mph.
Saturday will be much the same with fall air covering the area. It will be breezy in the afternoon and blustery near the coast. The afternoon high temps. will near 77-79 degrees, with a north to NW wind at 10-17 mph in the afternoon. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 75° and wind gusts to 20 mph.
In the long range: Look for some clouds with showers on Sunday and Sunday evening. Rain will be light as a weak cool front passes through the area. Temps. will reach the low 80's with a little higher humidity ahead of the front Sunday afternoon. Monday looks pleasant with temps. near 80 degrees and the same for Tuesday. It will be dry with plenty of sunshine through Wednesday. It may turn slightly cooler by Wednesday. The nights will stay near the normal, which is around 60 degrees.
The average low for mid September is 60°, with a high temp. of 80°.