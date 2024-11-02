Forecast Updated on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NW 5-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 34-42. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-67. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 39-50. E 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday (Election Day): Mostly sunny. Highs: 72-78. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Finally we saw a couple sprinkles across the area during the day on Friday. A sight for sore eyes to say the least, but it did nothing for our lack of rain. The drought situation on Delmarva is only going to get worse over the coming days as high pressure remains in control of our forecast. High pressure regains control of our forecast and sits overhead for the weekend. The breeze will be up the first half of Saturday, but I expect the wind to settle down by the afternoon hours with lots of sunshine. That breeze will bring in some fall-like air keeping temperatures in the 60s for highs on Saturday. The wind will be slowly shifting all weekend long with a wind more out of the northeast to keep temperatures in check for Sunday. Highs are only going to reach the 50s and 60s at the beach with the wind coming off the water, inland we expect temperatures in the low to mid 60s…on par for the average this time of year.
This high pressure sits overhead again most of next week with temperatures soaring again by the middle of next week with highs in the 70s and low 80s by Election Day and into Wednesday and Thursday. Some indications that we may actually get a rain chance into next weekend with a cold front. At this point with how many situations didn’t pan out with this idea…we will just put it on the backburner and monitor it as we get closer to that point.