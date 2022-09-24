DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Some clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny and cool. Not as breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a very low chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 57°F.
The first few days of fall have certainly felt like it, with cool, dry air over Delmarva.
Saturday will see some clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny by afternoon, and not as breezy as Friday as temperatures remain cool, in the low 70s. At the beaches, due to the passage of Hurricane "Fiona" well to our east, rip current threats are dangerously high, so the water should be avoided by all but experienced swimmers.
A cold front will approach on Sunday. The day will start off partly to mostly sunny, but as the front arrives, scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely pop up in the afternoon and evening. There is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat that any storm could briefly become severe, with damaging wind gusts the primary threat, and small hail a secondary threat. Warm afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s could help fuel these storms.
We don't cool off much after the front passes, with Monday shaping up to be mostly sunny with highs around 80°F.
A secondary cold front will develop on the back side of the low pressure system that swings Sunday's front through the Mid-Atlantic. This front will be mainly a dry front, with very little moisture to work with, so there is only a very low threat of a stray shower.
However, it will be quite a bit cooler on the back side of that front. Sunny skies return Wednesday, but highs will only be in the low to mid 70s, and those temperatures will only slowly rise through late week - reaching the mid 70s by Friday.
Drought conditions have improved slightly on Delmarva. While much of the peninsula remains abnormally dry or drier, the severe drought conditions are gone in eastern Sussex County, however moderate drought conditions persist in Sussex, Worcester, and parts of Wicomico and Somerset Counties. Severe drought conditions continue in Accomack County.
In the tropics, "Fiona" is now an extratropical low bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to parts of the Canadian maritime provinces.
Eyes now are on Tropical Storm "Ian" in the Caribbean. "Ian" is forecast to become our next major hurricane in the next few days, and make a landfall on the west coast of Florida by mid-week. After that, we on Delmarva need to watch this storm carefully. There is no agreement in the long-range guidance on the future track of the storm, but there is a chance that "Ian" or what's left of "Ian" could track up the East Coast and bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Delmarva. This forecast is very uncertain, so for now on Delmarva we just need to watch its progress and be ready for the possibility of unsettled weather late next week.
Elsewhere, Tropical Storms "Gaston" and "Hermine" are in the Eastern Atlantic and are not a threat to the United States. A tropical wave in the deep tropics has a low chance of development.