DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows near 50°F.
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Becoming breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds NE 10-15 mph, with gusts to 25 or more possible.
Friday: Cloudy and breezy, with gusty showers developing late. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 40 percent, mainly in the evening.
Saturday: Windy with periods of rain, which could be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday: Windy with periods of rain, which could be heavy at times. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Breezy with lingering showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Breezy with lingering showers. Highs around 70°F Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 76°F. Normal low: 55°F.
Headlining the weather story on the Wednesday evening is Hurricane "Ian" which is making landfall on the southwest coast of Florida. The storm will likely cause some effects on Delmarva, but we have a little more pleasant fall weather before we get to that.
Wednesday evening will be partly cloudy and pleasantly cool, with lows around 50 degrees.
On Thursday, "Ian" will re-emerge off the East Coast of Florida into the Atlantic, and with a broad ridge of high pressure to our north, it will turn breezy, with wind gusts from the northeast of 25 mph or more at times. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.
On Friday, "Ian" is expected to make a second landfall somewhere near South Carolina as it continues north, however the high pressure to our north will steer the storm to the northwest, so it's not expected to track up the coast. That doesn't mean no effects, though. The combination of the high to our north and "Ian" to our southwest will pump warm, humid air into the Mid-Atlantic, which will prime Delmarva for significant rainfall this weekend.
Rain will likely start late on Friday, and then on Saturday and Sunday, we can expect periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Winds could gust to 30 mph or more at times, making travel on Delmarva difficult. Some localized flash flooding in heavier rain bands and isolated power outages from downed tree limbs could be possible.
Remnants of "Ian" then move off the Atlantic coast early next week, with a secondary low developing over Virginia and North Carolina causing lingering showers through at least Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Tropical Depression "Eleven" has formed in the deep tropics and could be our next named tropical storm; its name would be "Julia". This storm is not an immediate threat to any land masses.