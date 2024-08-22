Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 3:25am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-65. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 56-65. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 81-88. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
We have been enjoying one of the nicest stretches of weather I have ever forecasted in August on Delmarva in my decade I have been here. A massive ridge of high pressure will establish over the region and not go anywhere anytime soon. We get to reap the benefits of this high with lots of sunshine and temperatures dropping to a fall-like feel to the air. This Thursday will see high temperatures into the 70s with a few folks trying to reach 80 degrees. Another cool morning is ahead of us for Friday morning as temperatures look to fall into the 50s again. I don’t think it will be as cool as it has been the last couple of mornings, but it still feels like fall when you head out the door to end the workweek.
The low temperatures through Saturday morning will be into the 50s for many folks. The humidity will start to climb heading into the weekend as the high slightly shifts off the coast and will allow temperatures to climb up into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday and with lots of sunshine. It may get even warmer early next week with highs near 90 degrees by Monday. This jump of humidity will lead to chances of a few pop-up showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world, but it will be there as the instability starts to grow.