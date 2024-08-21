Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 72-80. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 50-62. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
The front cleared Delmarva overnight that brought us the showers and storms we saw yesterday. This will lead to one of the nicest stretches of weather I have ever forecasted in August on Delmarva in my decade I have been here. A massive ridge of high pressure will establish over the region and not go anywhere anytime soon. We get to reap the benefits of this high with lots of sunshine and temperatures dropping to a fall-like feel to the air. This Wednesday will see high temperatures into the low to mid 70s. We could see a few wind gusts to 20+ mph, but overall it will be a less breezy day compared to Tuesday. This breeze should settle down overnight and allow temperatures to drop dramatically into the 50s overnight and with our coldest communities falling into the upper 40s by sunrise.
Highs for Thursday will be in the 70s…refreshing for late August. The low temperatures through Saturday morning will be into the 50s for many folks. The humidity will start to climb heading into the weekend as the high slightly shifts off the coast and will allow temperatures to climb up into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday and with lots of sunshine. It may get even warmer early next week with highs near 90 degrees by Monday. This jump of humidity will lead to chances of a few pop-up showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world, but it will be there as the instability starts to grow.