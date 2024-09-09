Forecast Updated on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear: Lows: 48-60. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 52-62. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 77-86. Winds: NW-NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-84. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
A chilly start this morning has dropped temperatures into the 40s this morning and with some record low temperatures for this day possible before the sun comes out this morning. We might even see a few of our coldest communities drop into the upper 30s before we get the sun up. Once the sun does come up, the temperatures will quickly rise with highs into the 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon.
High pressure from Canada is in control of our forecast and will remain over our region for the next several days. For Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures soar up into the 80s for highs as the wind will be mainly from the west and southwest. As the high begins to shift a little bit into Thursday and Friday, we will see the wind turn in off the Atlantic and that will keep temperatures in the 70s and low 80s for highs and just a few extra clouds around from time to time. This may also lead to possible fog as we get to Thursday and Friday morning with the dew point values starting to climb.
The weekend forecast looks great with sunshine and temperatures up into the 80s for highs and an amazing week of weather for Bike Week will conclude with more fantastic weather. Heading into next week, things will remain cool with the wind off the Atlantic with temperatures in the low 80s for highs. Watching an area of low pressure that will try to develop down toward the Carolina’s into next week which may play a factor in our forecast. Something to pay attention too during a quiet stretch of weather for us.