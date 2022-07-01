Forecast updated on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear, and muggy. Low 72-73°. Wind: S 5-12 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and hot, with high humidity. Widely scattered to scattered PM storms about (40% risk at any one spot). High 90-92° inland with temps. around 77° PM near the beaches. Wind: SW 12-20 mph.
Saturday Night: Isolated storms about. Partly cloudy, and muggy. Low 72-73°. Wind: S 5-13 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy, and muggy. Scattered storms about (40% risk at any one spot). High 85-87° inland with temps. around 75° PM near the beaches. Wind: NE 5-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks warm and muggy with only very isolated evening showers. Look for fair skies with lows near 72-74 degrees. A summer like weather pattern will bring hot weather with much higher humidity as we head into the weekend.
A SW to south wind will increase Saturday with hot and muggy conditions across the region. We will see sunshine and just some scattered clouds Thursday with temps. near 91 degrees in the afternoon. The beaches will reach 83 degrees then a refreshing sea breeze will cool the coastal areas to around 77 degrees in the afternoon hours. A few afternoon and evening storms will develop with the rain chance at any spot near 40%. A weak cool front will mean some nighttime storms are also possible.
Sunday looks warm and muggy, with more clouds and it will not be as hot. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area and some will be heavy. Afternoon temps. will be around 85 degrees with the beaches in the mid 70's. Winds will be variable to NE at 3-7 mph as a very weak cool front moves through the area.
In the long-range, Monday looks mostly sunny with a light onshore flow behind a weak cool front. Afternoon highs will range from 77 on the beaches to 88° inland. Thunderstorms may be more likely again by Tuesday/Wednesday with afternoon high temps. reaching the mid/upper 80's from Tuesday through Thursday. It will be muggy with lows near 68-70.
As of today, it looks like the more widespread thunderstorm activity next week will be Tuesday and Friday.
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 67 degrees.