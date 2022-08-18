Forecast updated on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and mild. Low 64°. Wind: S 1-7 mph.
Friday: Mainly sunny, and warm. High 87-88° inland with temps. near 77° on the beaches. Wind: S 2-8 mph. Winds SE 8-11 mph PM on the beaches.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds and more humid. Showers possible after 2 AM. Low 68°. Wind: S 0-6 mph.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy and not as warm. Morning showers with a few thundery downpours are likely. Rainfall from .25 to .5 inches. High 82° inland with temps. near 74° on the beaches. Wind: E/NE 4-12 mph. Winds NE 8-16 mph PM on the beaches.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a clear and more humid night ahead with light south winds as a weak high pressure moves east of the area. Look for low temps. near sunrise to dip down to around 64 degrees.
Friday will be a little warmer and more humid with temps. near 87-88° inland. The coast will see a sea breeze and stay in the upper 70's all afternoon. Winds will be south to SE at 4-8 mph for most of the day. Clouds will increase Friday night and a low pressure system may spread rain over southern Delmarva by sunrise Saturday. The rain may be heavy in places.
Saturday will be cloudy and it looks like we will see showers and thundershowers as an upper level trough passes across the area. Rainfall will be around 0.25 to .5 inches and the rain should taper off by afternoon, while clouds linger. An onshore wind will keep the beaches in the low 70's all day. Inland temperatures will get no warmer than the low 80's and it will be quite humid again. Look for A NE breeze inland with winds NE at 11-14 mph on the coast.
In the long-range, we will see only widely scattered showers Sunday with rain likely again Monday afternoon. Warm and humid weather looks likely for much of next week with afternoon highs from 83-87 degrees. No real hot weather seems likely in the next 10 days but it will be rather humid with warm temps. Just some scattered afternoon showers with a few spotty heavy storms are likely Tuesday through Friday.
The average high for today is 85 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.