Forecast updated on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 62-64°. Wind: S 1-4 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny, and warm. High 86° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: W 3-10 mph. Winds SE 8-12 mph PM on the beaches.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a light breeze. Low 66°. Wind: S 2-7 mph.
Friday: Mainly sunny, and warm. High 87° inland with temps. near 76° on the beaches. Wind: S 3-11 mph. Winds SE 8-12 mph PM on the beaches.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a clear and mild night ahead with light winds as a weak high pressure develops over the area. Look for low temps .near sunrise to dip down to around 62-64 degrees.
Thursday looks sunny, with light west winds, and it will be a little warmer and more humid. An onshore sea breeze will develop on the coast with temps. there in the mid 70's. Inland temps. will be near 85-86 degrees. Winds on the coast will turn to the east to SE at 6-10 mph in the afternoon hours.
Friday will be a little warmer and more humid with temps. near 87 inland. The coast will see a sea breeze and stay in the mid to upper 70's all afternoon. Winds will be south to SE at 5-11 mph for most of the day. Clouds will increase Friday night and a low pressure system may spread rain over southern Delmarva by sunrise Saturday. The rain may be heavy in places.
In the long-range, it will turn more humid by Saturday and rain is likely. The rain may be heavy in spots, and clouds will hold the temps. down to around 80-82 degrees. Morning low temps. will stay in the upper 60's through Tuesday. Look for scattered showers Sunday through Monday with the better chances Monday afternoon. Warm and humid weather looks likely for much of next week with afternoon highs from 84-87 degrees. No real hot weather seems likely in the next 10 days but it will be rather humid with warm temps.
The average high for today is 85 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.