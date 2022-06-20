Forecast updated on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds and not as cool. Low 59°. Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, and more humid. Spotty PM showers about. High 79-81° inland with temps. around 75° near the beaches. Wind: SW 2-9 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 65°. Wind: SW 3-8 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and humid. A few showers about PM. High 80° inland with temps. around 75° PM near the beaches. Wind: SW 2-6 mph inland.
Forecast Discussion:
We have another dry and pleasant night ahead but clouds will increase, and it will not be as cool as last night's low of 50 degrees! Tuesday will be rather cloudy and a weak upper level low may kick off some spotty showers. Any rain will be brief and light. Look for afternoon high temps. near 81 degrees inland with a sea breeze on the beach keeping temps. near 75 there. Winds will be light from the SW all day at under 10 mph.
Tuesday night looks mostly cloudy and it will be more humid and not as cool with lows in the mid 60's.
Wednesday will be more humid and partly sunny with some scattered to widely scattered showers in the area in the afternoon. Wind will be light with a coastal sea breeze keeping the temps. near the each at 75 while inland temps. reach 80-81 degrees.
In the long-range, Thursday looks much the same with sunshine and afternoon high temps. around 81-82 degrees. Winds will be light from the south at 4-11 mph. Friday will be warmer inland with temps. near 83 while the beaches stay in the mid 70's. Look for temps. in the mid 80's over the weekend with a nice sea breeze keeping the beaches in the mid 70's. This is ver4y near the average for late June on Delmarva.
The average high for today is 84 degrees with an average low of 64 degrees.