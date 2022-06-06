Forecast updated on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 59-60°. Wind: SE 3-9 mph.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, breezy, and more humid. Spotty PM showers and some isolated thunderstorms in the area. High 81°. Wind: S 9-18 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and muggy. Much warmer with spotty thundershowers about. Low 69°. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and a few storms about. High 850° inland with temps. in the mid 70's near the beaches. Wind: SW 4-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will remain clear and quite pleasant with lows near 59-60 degrees by sunrise. A southeast wind will develop and we will start to see more moisture in the air.
Tuesday looks breezy and a little warmer with rising humidity. Afternoon winds will gust to over 20 mph especially near open water. Look for afternoon temps. near 81 degrees inland and near 72 degrees close to the coast. A sea breeze will keep the beaches in the low 70's all afternoon. There will be some widely scattered showers and a few spotty thunderstorms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday as it get more humid and a weak front approaches.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy and we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms about. Winds will be light from the southwest and afternoon temps. will reach the mid 80's with mid 70's on the beaches. The timing of the scattered thundershowers is difficult and they may pass by at any time even the late evening.
In the long-range, A cool front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Thursday and some may have heavy rainfall. It will be warm and muggy with afternoon temps. in the mid 80's. Winds will gust to 20 mph from the SW then turn to the west later. Friday looks warm with highs near 83 degrees but rain and thunderstorms will likely arrive Saturday as a front passes. Look for cooler air and lower humidity behind the front Sunday and Monday. Afternoon highs will be near 79 to 80 degrees Sunday and Monday afternoons.
The average high for today is 80 degrees with an average low of 58 degrees.