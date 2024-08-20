Forecast updated on Tuesday, 20 August 2024, at 3:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Much drier and notably cooler air has arrived behind last night's cool front and the pleasant weather will linger through Friday!
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and unusually cool for August! Low 54-55°. Wind: N 4-9 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny, and pleasant. High 76-77°. Wind: NW 6-12 mph. Beaches reach 75° with a NE wind at 8-13 mph PM.
Wednesday Night: Clear and unusually cool for August! Low 54-55°. Wind: N 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, and very pleasant. High 78-79°. Wind: NW 1-7 mph. Beaches reach 76° with a NE wind at 4-9 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
An unusually cool summer night is on the way as a dry Canadian air mass settles over the area. Skies will be clear and low temps. will be near 54 degrees by sunrise! Winds will be light from the north at 4-9 mph.
The pleasant air mass will linger across the area on Wednesday with morning lows near 62 degrees and afternoon highest temps. Near 76-77° with a dry feel to the air. Winds will be light from the north all day at under 12 mph. Temps. will fall into the upper 60's by mid-evening with low temps. Wednesday night near 55 degrees. This is ten degrees below the average in late August.
Dry air with sunshine will continue Thursday with temperatures warming just slightly to around 79° in the later afternoon. The highest temps. will be near 79° with a dry feel to the air. Winds will be light from the north all day. Temps. will fall into the upper 60's by mid-evening with low temps. Thursday night near 57-59 degrees. This is well below normal for late August.
In the long-range:In the long-range: It will turn warmer and a little more humid Friday and then become balmy again over the weekend. Look for high temps. near 82 Friday then in the mid 80's From Saturday through Monday. Low temps. will be in the upper 50's Thursday, but warm to the mid 60's Sunday and Monday.
The average low for late August is 66° and the high is 85°.