Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 67-72. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy early in the night. Lows: 38-44. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 68-73. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 48-54. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and a little breezy at times. Highs: 80-88. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The cooler air from the north and west continues to move across Delmarva and will keep temperatures in check this afternoon with high temperatures only expected to be in the 60s and some low 70s this afternoon. It’s weird to say this since temperatures should be in the 60s this time of year. We did get very spoiled last week with the much warmer air from last week and we will get to enjoy the warmer air again starting on Thursday.
As the winds calm overnight tonight with a clear sky, we could see temperatures in our coldest communities drop well into the 30s by Wednesday morning. We see a sunny and calm day on Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s as the high pressure sits right over the top of Delmarva. As the high pushes out to sea toward the end of the week, this is when temperatures start to immediately soar. Highs climb up well into the 80s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with the lack of rain we have seen the last several days.
A pretty good cold front looks to arrive by Saturday evening with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Unfortunately, the models have come into more of a consensus about our rain chances for early in the day on Sunday, but right now I continue to be optimistic that things will clear out by the later afternoon hours and evening which would allow for a really nice end to the weekend with some sunshine and cooler temperatures as a new ridge of high pressure works to take control of the forecast early next week.