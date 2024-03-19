Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 32-38. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A stray shower / sprinkle is possible, but most will be dry. Highs: 54-62. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 28-34. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain arriving by the evening and overnight. Highs: 50-56. Winds: S-SE 5-25+ mph.
As a ridge of high pressure tries to establish itself for the next few days, we will be stuck in a train of colder air being pulled in from Canada. We are off to a cold start this morning as temperatures have dropped into the 30s for most of us, some of us have dropped into the 20s this morning. It will lead to another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures into the 40s and low 50s. This is where we should be for this time of year. That isn’t that horrible, it is the wind that will be up much of the night making it feel colder that will make it worse. This wind and low humidity levels is also causing a big issues with possible fire danger today. Hard to believe with all the rain we have had, but yes...this is the threat for today.
We get a spike in temperatures for Wednesday where we get some extra clouds and temperatures into the 50s to near 60 degrees. Another blast of colder air will arrive on Thursday and will keep temperatures in the 40s and low 50s as high pressure finally gets full control of the weather…for only a couple of days.
A storm system arrives by late in the evening on Friday with on and off rain possible for Saturday and if the majority of models are correct, we will get stuck in a wet weather pattern where this chance of on and off rain showers could linger for Sunday and even into early next week. Just as a word of warning, this could be a lot of rain that is heading our way for Saturday and this will cause issues as our water table is still terrible at the moment. Something we will be watching for the next few days.