Saturday night: Mild and humid with a few showers early. Areas of fog likely, some dense. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers or rumbles of thunder. Warm, with highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms could be strong or briefly severe with downpours and damaging wind gusts. Warm, with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Not as humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Continued comfortable. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and some thunder. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
On Saturday night, we'll have some showers and brief downpours early in the evening, then mainly cloudy with only a light wind. Mild and humid conditions will again lead to areas of locally dense fog overnight into Sunday morning. Be prepared for visibility to fall to ¼ mile or less at times.
On Sunday, the day will start out foggy, but the fog should clear by midday, and it's possible we'll have a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon. In the warm, humid environment, there is a chance of some pop-up showers or even some thunder in the afternoon and evening. Downpours are possible in any showers that develop, but widespread thunderstorms are not expected.
More widespread thunderstorms will be possible on Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening as a cold front transits the region. There is Level 2 "Slight" threat for strong thunderstorms with the cold front. Storms could feature damaging winds and torrential downpours that could trigger a few brief severe thunderstorm warnings for the winds.
Behind Monday's cold front, high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic, bringing with it comfortable conditions in the form of partly to mostly sunny skies, as well as lower humidity. Temperatures will be pleasant, in the mid to upper 70s.
Then a warm front will approach on Thursday with another chance of showers. We are looking at much warmer weather by next weekend with afternoon highs rising well into the 80s, with some locations possibly challenging 90°F.