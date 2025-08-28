Feeling more like fall than August with most of Delmarva waking up to temps in the mid 50's. For today mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. winds out of the SE 5-10mph. For this evening few clouds move in with lows in the upper 50's, lower 60's. Friday sunny skies with highs in the lower 80's. Winds
out of the West 5-10mph. Friday evening fall temps continue with lows in the mid to upper 50's. Winds light and variable. Saturday and Sunday setting up to be a set of twins, with mostly sunny skies, day time highs in the mid to upper 70's, with night time lows in the mid 50's. We kick Labor Day off with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70's. Monday evening a few clouds move in, with lows in the upper 50's. Tuesday sunny, with a high near 78.
in the upper 50's. Wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 78.