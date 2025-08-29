High pressure is settled over Delmarva and has it feeling more like Fall than Labor Day weekend! For today,
mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80's. Winds out of the W 5-10mph. For this evening few clouds move in
with lows in the mid 50's. Saturday and Sunday setting up to be a set of twins, with mostly sunny skies, day time
highs in the mid to upper 70's, with night time lows in the mid 50's. We kick Labor Day off with sunny skies
and highs in the mid to upper 70's. Monday evening a few clouds move in, with lows in the upper 50's.
Tuesday sunny, with a high near 78. Tuesday evening into Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies and lows
in the upper 50's. Wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Thursday the sunshine continues and we'll see temps
near 80 degrees.