For your Christmas Eve, sunny and breezy with a high near 51. Winds out of the northwest 10-15mph, gusting as high as 25mph.
For this evening, clouds move in for Santa's ride and temps hover around 32 degrees. Christmas Day arrives with mostly cloudy
skies and a chance of rain before early afternoon, a high near 50. Winds 10-15mph out of the south early, switching west and
gusting as high as 25mph. Thursday evening temps dip and skies remain partly cloudy, low near 27. North winds 10 mph.
Rain becomes likely on Friday, possibly mixing with snow in the afternoon, highs around 39. Rain continues Friday evening
with lows near 34. The weekend stays mostly cloudy and mild, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and periodic
chances of rain, especially Sunday. Conditions improve Monday with a chance of early rain followed by clearing, a
high near 45, and then turning much colder Monday night with lows around 20, before a sunny but chilly Tuesday
with highs near 32.