For today fog and showers before 11am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the early afternoon,
giving way to showers in the early evening. High near 65, windy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph
increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
For tonight night mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph,
with gusts as high as 33 mph. High pressure returns for Monday leading to the return of cool/dry pattern on Washington's Birthday
and abundance of sunshine, breezy a high near 41. Monday evening mostly clear, low around 24. Tuesday mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
For Tuesday evening mostly cloudy, with our lows around 22. Watching the increasing potential for another winter storm
Wednesday as a chance of snow moves in the forecast in the early afternoon, mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation 50%
Wednesday night accumulating snow, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday snow likely before noon, mostly cloudy, with a high near 34, windy chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday evening colder temps return mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Friday sunshine returns with breezy skies and highs in the low 30's.