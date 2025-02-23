For today, high pressure remains in control for the Delmarva peninsula bringing Sunshine and temperatures
in the upper 40's. Calm winds to start, becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Sunday night another cold one ahead with partly cloudy skies, calm winds and lows in the mid 20's.
Dry weather to start the week Monday as our high pressure moves off the SE coast warming things up highs near 54.
Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Monday evening partly cloudy skies and our lows around 38.
Tuesday Spring like Temps return with mostly sunny skies and highs could reach 60 degrees. Tuesday night partly cloudy,
lows in the upper 30's. Wednesday temperatures remain above average highs in the upper 50's. Wednesday evening partly
cloudy skies and our lows around 38. Thursday a chance of rain moves into the forecast as a low pressure system builds
in the area, partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Thursday night a chance of rain early,
giving way to partly cloudy skies, low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday mostly sunny skies, with a high near 48.
Saturday another weak front could cross the peninsula bringing a chance of showers back into the forecast.