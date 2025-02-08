For today a low pressure system moves into the area allowing for some potential wintry precipitation for portions of the area where temps
will hover around freezing on Saturday. Rain, snow, and sleet before 3pm, then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 3pm and 4pm
before turning to rain after 4pm. Farther east, the warm nose aloft is likely to make for areas of sleet through early afternoon before turning
over to all rain as temps continue to warm. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday night rain likely, mainly before 10pm, cloudy, with temperatures rising to around 43 by 4am. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming
west after midnight, chance of precipitation is 60%. Sunday mostly sunny, with a high near 46, NW wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 28, winds out of the north 6 mph. Monday colder temps return with partly sunny skies and highs near 42.
Monday night increasing clouds and lows around 28 degrees. Tuesday another system moves into the are bringing with it snow, high near 36.
Chance of precipitation is 100%, snow accumulations 1-3 inches possible. Tuesday evening periods of mixed winter precipitation.
Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected. Wednesday rain likely, mainly before 1pm,
then cloudy highs near 43, chance of precipitation is 60%. Wednesday evening rain continues, low around 35, chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday rain likely, mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday sunshine returns with mostly sunny skies highs 42.