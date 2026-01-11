Monday brings sunshine with a high near 44 and lighter winds, followed by
a clear and cold Monday night with lows near 29. Tuesday stays sunny and milder with highs around 50, and clouds
increase Tuesday night with lows near 39. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but mild, reaching the low 50s,
before cooler air returns Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning and a high near 42.
Dry but colder weather settles in late week, with mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday, highs near 40
Friday and mid-40s by Saturday, and overnight lows in the 20s.