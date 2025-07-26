For today mostly sunny skies and highs near 90. Winds out of the NW 5-10mph. we still have a slight chance of
a pop up shower or storm in the late afternoon early evening. Chance of precipitation 30%. Saturday night
mostly cloudy, lows around 74. Winds shift out of the east at 5 mph becoming calm by morning. Sunday showers and
storms move into the forecast in the afternoon, otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values
as high as 102. Winds out of the SW 5-8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday evening, chance of showers late, with partly cloudy skies, and lows near 75 degrees. chance of precipitation 30%
Monday sunshine returns with highs near 91 degrees, heat indices making it feel like 100. Monday evening mostly clear
lows 74. Tuesday another hot day across Delmarva, with highs in the mid 90's, and heat indices making it feel well over 100+.
Tuesday night mostly clear skies, with a low around 76. Wednesday another scorcher, with sunny skies and highs 95.
Wednesday evening mostly clear, with a low around 76. Thursday a chance of showers and thunderstorms moves back into
the forecast, otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Thursday night showers
and thunderstorms early. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Friday showers remain in
the forecast, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.