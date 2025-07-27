Sunday Funday is here and so is the heat and humidity. Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for Delmarva with
heat indices upwards of 110. Hot and humid conditions continue with scattered afternoon and evening
showers and storms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat indices as high as 110. Winds out of the SE 5-8 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday evening, chance of showers late, with partly cloudy skies, and lows near
75 degrees. Chance of precipitation 40%. Monday sunshine returns with highs near 91 degrees, heat indices making
it feel like 100. Monday evening mostly clear lows 74. Tuesday another hot day across Delmarva, with highs in the
mid 90's, and heat indices making it feel well over 100+. Tuesday night mostly clear skies, with a low around 76.
Wednesday another scorcher, with sunny skies and highs 95. Wednesday evening mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Thursday a chance of showers and thunderstorms moves back into the forecast, otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Chance of precipitation is 50%. Thursday night showers and thunderstorms early. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Chance of precipitation is 60%. Friday showers remain in the forecast, partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Chance of precipitation is 50%. Saturday mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.