Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.