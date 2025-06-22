For today heat index values are forecast to be near or exceed 105 degrees today as well as each day this week.
The hottest temperatures are expended on Monday and Tuesday where heat index values may approach or exceed 110
degrees in spots. Limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning.
We'll see widespread air temperatures in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, with peak heat indices ranging
from 98-102 F. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Sunday evening clear skies, with a low around 76. Winds out of the
SW 5-7 mph. Monday sunny and hot highs near 98 degrees. Monday night mostly clear and our lows 77.
Tuesday setting up to be the hottest day of the week with sunshine and highs near 98, with a heat index between 105 - 110.
Tuesday evening mostly clear, with a low around 76. Wednesday another sunny day in the forecast, with a high
near 96. Wednesday evening partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 93,
winds out of the WSW 5-10 mph. Thursday night partly cloudy skies, with a low around 73. Friday mostly sunny,
with a high near 91, still the chance of a pop-up shower or storm late in the day early evening.
Friday evening a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation
is 30%. Saturday waking up to sunny skies and highs near 88.