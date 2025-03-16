For today mostly cloudy and breezy with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, some gusts as high as 41 mph.
Our highs in the low 70's. Tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.
Low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight.
Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Monday showers, mainly before 10am winds out of the NW 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. High 58 degrees.
Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday evening we will have mostly clear skies and our lows around 37.
Tuesday sunny, with a high near 64. High pressure moves in Tuesday bringing warner temps and mostly clear
skies highs Tuesday 65. Tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 43. For Wednesday an abundance
of sunshine with temps above average for this time of year highs in the low 70's. Thursday the chances of
precipitation once again increases as a potential low pressure moves across the great lakes bringing partly
sunny skies and highs near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday evening a chances of rain remain in the forecast.
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday sunny, and breezy with a high near 52.