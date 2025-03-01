For today, a red flag warning is in effect, meaning that critical fire weather conditions will be occurring. A combination of strong winds gusting up to 30+mph, low relative humidity, and temperatures in the low 60's are the contributing factors. For tonight colder temps return with our lows in the lower 20's. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Sunday an abundance of sunshine highs near 39. Winds NW 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday evening, temps dip into the upper teens in some areas with light NW winds. Monday, high pressure moves off shore late in the day highs 42, winds will be light and variable. Monday evening mostly clear lows 27 degrees. Tuesday temps rebound right around average for this time of year, partly sunny, highs in the mid 50's. Tuesday night, a slight chance of showers late, mostly cloudy, lows 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Wednesday another cold front moves through our area, bringing showers and possible few rumbles of thunder. Highs near 56
A few showers may linger into Thursday morning, then clearing mostly sunny and breezy highs near 50 degrees. Thursday evening, cooler and drier conditions continue, lows 32. Friday partly cloudy highs near 53.