Cold start today with most of Delmarva waking up to temps in the lower 20's. Winds
NW 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph in the morning diminish as the day progresses
highs 42 degrees. Sunday evening, temps dip into the upper teens in some areas with light NW winds.
Monday, high pressure moves off shore late in the day highs 42, winds will be light and variable.
Monday evening mostly clear lows 27 degrees. Tuesday temps rebound right around average for this time of year, partly
sunny, highs in the mid 50's. Tuesday night, a slight chance of showers late, mostly cloudy, lows 47.
Chance of precipitation is 30%. Wednesday another cold front moves through our area, bringing showers and
possible few rumbles of thunder. Highs near 56. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning, then clearing
mostly sunny and breezy highs near 50 degrees. Thursday evening, cooler and drier conditions continue, lows 32.
Friday partly cloudy highs 53. Saturday rain chances move back into the forecast mostly sunny highs near 57.
Chance of precipitation 30%