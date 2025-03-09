<Dry weather is expected today as high pressure continues to build over the region. Sunny to mostly sunny skies with
only a few higher clouds anticipated. Light WSW winds later this morning into the early afternoon, with our highs today
right around 60 for most of Delmarva. For tonight, increase in cloud cover, especially across southern portions of the area,
as low pressure develops along the south, this with a light SW breeze will keep temperatures slightly warmer than this morning.
Clouds increase across the southern half of the forecast area during the day Monday as a result of the system passing to our south.
Expect, mostly sunny skies, winds out of the SM 3-7mph. Monday night temperatures hover above freezing, with lows ranging from
the mid-upper 30s NW to the 40s SE. Tuesday sunny, with a high near 68, winds will be light and variable, becoming southwest
5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday evening mostly clear, with a low around 43. Wednesday will be tricky in terms of temperatures
as a backdoor cold front tries to slip into our NE area, the eastern shore/northeast will potentially only see highs in the
upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures will likely rebound on Thursday with much of the area seeing highs in the upper60's to low 70's.
as southerly flow develops ahead of another weak front. Temperatures warm further Friday into the weekend, with widespread
mid to upper 70s currently in the forecast. A stronger system potentially approaches Saturday night-Sunday leading to a better
chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder across the region.>