We're looking at a soggy and unsettled pattern this Memorial Day Weekend. For today periods of showers with thunderstorms developing after 2 PM. It'll be unusually cool for late May, with highs struggling to reach 59 degrees. Winds out of the east gusting upwards of 25 mph. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms continue with temperatures holding in the upper 50s. Sunday,
things warm up significantly. We'll still see showers, mainly during the morning hours, but temperatures rebound into the upper 70s by afternoon. Sunday night stays unsettled with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms continuing into Memorial Day. For Memorial Day itself, expect
mostly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. High temperatures near 80 degrees. The unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday with more showers likely, especially before the afternoon hours. By midweek, temperatures climb into the lower 80s with a mix of clouds
and occasional scattered showers each day. So overall, keep the umbrella nearby through at least Tuesday.