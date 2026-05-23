Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.