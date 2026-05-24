For today, patchy fog early, with scattered showers possible during the morning. We'll see a chance for thunderstorms developing after 2 PM. Highs today in the mid 70s with light south winds. For tonight, another chance for showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely after midnight. Overnight lows stay mild in the mid 60s. Keep the umbrella nearby for Memorial Day, showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day with periods of heavy rain possible. Highs near 80 degrees. Our unsettled pattern continues
Monday night into Tuesday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday’s high reaches the upper 70s, before rain gradually tapers Tuesday night. By Wednesday, we’ll still have scattered showers around, but conditions slowly improve with highs in the low 80s. Thursday brings a mix of clouds and sun with only a slight chance for a passing shower. Then finally, sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid-70s and much lower humidity.