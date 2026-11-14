Good morning Delmarva! Waking up to a chilly start across the area, with widespread frost developing early this morning. Temps are dipping to around 33 degrees, so you’ll want to bundle up if you’re heading out the door. For today, expect a mix of clouds, with skies gradually becoming more overcast as the day progresses. Temperatures will hover the 50 degree mark, with a northwest breeze 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph, making it feel a little cooler. Tonight, clouds will gradually clear, but temps will drop back into the middle 30s, with areas of frost developing late tonight into early Sunday morning. Sunday brings another chilly start, with some frost possible before 8 a.m. Otherwise, look for increasing clouds and a high near 53 degrees.
The good news is that a much nicer stretch of weather is on the way for the workweek. Monday will be sunny with a high near 53. We’ll warm into the middle 50s Tuesday, reach around 60 Wednesday, and continue climbing into the lower and middle 60s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will remain
chilly this week, generally in the lower to middle 30s, so frost will continue to be something to watch. Have a great Saturday!