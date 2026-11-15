Another chilly start for your Sunday Funday across Delmarva, with a little bit of everything in the forecast over the next few days. Today, expect increasing clouds with afternoon temps climbing into the lower 50s. Winds out of the northwest 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph at times. Tonight, skies will gradually clear, but temps will drop into the middle 30s. Widespread frost is expected, especially toward daybreak, so be sure to protect any sensitive plants. Monday starts off frosty, with temperatures near 30 degrees. Skies will turn mostly sunny, and afternoon highs will reach around 53 degrees. Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine, but another chilly start with lows around 31.
Afternoon highs will climb to about 57. By Wednesday, we begin to warm things up a bit. Look for abundant sunshine with highs around 62. And the beautiful weather continues into Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the middle 60s. By Saturday, we’re still looking at sunshine and a high near 66 degrees.