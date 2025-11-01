Chilly start to your weekend with most of Delmarva seeing lower 40's, some areas seeing patchy frost possible early.
Sunny Saturday, with highs around 62 degrees, winds light out of the West. Clouds begin to move in Saturday evening
and temps dip to the low to mid 30's for most of the peninsula. Sunday arrives with mostly cloudy skies and another high near 62.
A few showers are possible Sunday night, as a low pressure gains strength from our Southeast. Lows in the mid 40's.
Chance of precipitation 40%. Monday showers stick around early, give way to sunshine late, with highs in the lower 60's.
Monday evening skies remain clear and temps dip into the lower 40s. Sunshine continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing
into the mid to upper 60s both days. The pleasant, dry weather sticks around through Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine
and highs in the mid 60's.