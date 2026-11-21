Good morning, Delmarva! We are starting off with some patchy fog across the area early this morning, so if you're heading out the door, allow yourself a little extra travel time. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies, with sunshine breaking through this afternoon. Temps climb to the upper 60s with winds out
of the southeast 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, clouds increase and temps will remain mild, with overnight lows settling into the mid 50s. Sunday morning rain moves in early becoming widespread through the afternoon, with highs near 68 degrees. Winds out of the east 10-15 mph. Overnight Sunday, rain will gradually begin to taper off and skies remain mostly cloudy, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. A few lingering showers can't be ruled out. Monday starts with a few clouds, with sunny skies in the afternoon and highs in the upper
60s. Monday night, clouds increase, and temperatures fall back to around 40 degrees. Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies, with afternoon temps hovering the 50-degree mark. Tuesday night will be chilly, with lows dropping
into the middle 30s. Wednesday, clouds will begin increasing throughout the day and temps climb to the mid 50s. Wednesday night, showers likely, with a milder low near 46 degrees. Unfortunately, keep the umbrellas handy for
Thanksgiving. It will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and unsettled, with showers and temps in the mid 50s. Thursday night, showers gradually taper off, with overnight temperatures dropping to around 38 degrees. Friday, conditions improve with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 50s.