For your Saturday, clouds early this morning, give way to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s. Still breezy out there with winds out of the west 10-15 mph gusting over 25 mph at times. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear and chilly, with overnight lows in the mid 30s. For Sunday, we'll see increasing clouds throughout the day, but milder, with afternoon highs reaching around 60. Clouds will continue to thicken Sunday evening, as a cold front crosses Delmarva bringing rain late. We could pick up anywhere from a quarter to a half inch of rain, and south winds gusting over 30 mph. Showers linger into early Monday morning, before conditions begin to improve. Highs Monday will reach the upper 50s. Colder air moves in Monday with clear skies and temps hovering the freezing mark. Tuesday looks mostly sunny, but cooler, with highs near 50. We'll drop into the upper 20s Tuesday night. Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine, with highs around 55. Looking ahead to Thursday, we'll see more sunshine and a nice warmup, with temperatures reaching the lower 60s. And by Friday, we're looking at partly sunny skies, highs in the middle 60s, and just a 30 percent chance of showers.
Mgrewe
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