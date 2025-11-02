Patchy fog and a touch of frost early this morning will give way to sunshine, with highs around the mid-60s. Calm winds
becoming east 5-10 mph in the afternoon. A few showers are possible Sunday evening, as a low pressure gains strength
from our southeast. Lows in the mid 40's. Chance of precipitation 40%. Monday showers stick around early, give way to
sunshine late, with highs in the lower 60's. Monday evening skies remain clear and temps dip into the lower 40s. Sunshine
continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s both days. The rest of the week looks quiet
and seasonably cool, with clear, chilly nights in the 40s and sunny afternoons in the low to mid-60s heading into the weekend.