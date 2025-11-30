Cold start this morning across Delmarva waking up to temps in the upper 20s.
May want to keep an umbrella handy, rain is likely this afternoon, mainly after 12 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 50. Winds southwest 5-10 mph. Rain remains likely early this evening before 7 p.m.,
followed by gradual clearing and a colder night with a low around 30, winds shifting out of the northwest. Monday will be sunny with a high near 45, but clouds return Monday evening with a chance of showers after 1 a.m. and a low around 31. Rain is expected Tuesday with a high near 49, becoming breezy
as winds shift from east to west, and significant rainfall between three-quarters and one inch is possible. Tuesday night may see a slight chance of lingering rain, before skies clear, and temperatures drop to around 27. Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 44, followed by a partly
cloudy night near 28. Thursday brings mostly sunny weather and a high near 49, then a colder partly cloudy night near 22. Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 39, and Friday night brings rain and snow with a low around 30.