For Today, expect plenty of sunshine with a high near 60 degrees. It will be very breezy, with winds out of the northeast 10 to 15 mph and gusts over 25mph at times. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, allowing temps to drop in the lower 40s. Sunday brings more sunshine, with highs hovering the 60 degree mark. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight
Sunday, skies remain clear and temps cool, with a low around 44. Monday stays sunny, with another high hovering the 60 degree mark. Tuesday arrives with warmer temps and highs in the middle to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Veterans Day, a few clouds move in and temps stay in the low to mid 60s. Clouds increase Wednesday night, and a few showers could move in Thursday. Seeing a 30 percent chance of rain Thursday, with chances increasing overnight Thursday. Friday looks cooler, with a high near 54 and another chance of showers.