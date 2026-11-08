For your Sunday Funday, plenty of sunshine this morning, and it's going to be a beautiful day across Delmarva. We'll see mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with afternoon temps climbing to around 60 degrees. Northwest winds continue 10-15 mph, with a few gusts upwards of 20 mph. Tonight, skies stay clear, allowing temperatures to drop back to the mid 40s for a 2nd night. Winds will become lighter out of the west. Monday arrives with sunny
skies and highs in the lower 60s and over night temps hovering the 40 degree mark. Tuesday and Wednesday skies remain clear and temps climb to the mid 60s both days. Clouds move in Thursday, with a chance of showers developing
during the afternoon. Rain becomes more likely Thursday night, and a few showers could linger into Friday. Temps dip by the end of the week, with highs only reaching the lower 50s Friday and the chance for frost Friday night, with
temperatures dropping close to freezing, hovering the 32 degree mark.