Sunday Funday is here and so is the chance of shower and thunderstorms early, followed by a few lingering showers
into early afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a highs in the mid 60s and winds shifting from southeast to
southwest in the afternoon. For this evening another chance of showers and storms before 1 a.m., with a few showers lingering into
the early morning hours, lows in the mid 40s and winds turning northwest. Monday partly sunny skies return and so
do the cooler temps with highs oinly in the lower 50s and a brisk northwest breeze. Monday evening, there's a slight chance of
light rain or even snow before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of rain, with lows around 30 degrees. Veterans Day will be sunny,
breezy, and cool with a high near 46 degrees. The rest of the week looks pleasant and mild, with mostly sunny skies and
highs in the mid-50s and nighttime lows in the mid-30s to low 40s through Saturday.