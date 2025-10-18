Mostly cloudy start for your Saturday morning, will give way to gradual clearing, leading to sunny conditions by the afternoon with a high near 70, with light southwest winds. Saturday evening skies remain clear with a low in the mid 50s. For your Sunday Funday we'll be warmer and breezy, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s, with the chance of showers late as a cold front approaches and crosses Delmarva. Showers and possibly thunderstorms are expected Sunday night late, with gusty winds and a low in the mid 50's. Chance of precipitation 80%. Monday morning showers linger early, gives way to sunny skies and temps in the mid 60's. Monday evening skies remain clear and temps dip into the mid 40s. Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant with a high near 70. Tuesday evening a slight chance of showers moves in late and temps hover around 50. Chance of precipitation 30%. the remainder of the week looking dry and cool, with sunny days on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 60s, and clear to partly cloudy nights dipping into the mid-40s. Friday will continue the trend with mostly sunny skies and a highs in the mid 60s.
Mgrewe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Ocean City weighs tougher enforcement after illegal rides reported during festivals
-
Flooding causes traffic restrictions in Ocean City
-
Delaware’s new excessive dog barking law goes into effect
-
Multiple fire departments respond to explosive Wicomico County house fire
-
Delmarva battens down the hatches for coastal storm impacts