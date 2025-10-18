Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM EDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 18/03 PM 3.5 1.5 1.4 1 MINOR 19/03 AM 3.5 1.5 1.5 1 MINOR 19/03 PM 3.6 1.6 1.5 2 MINOR 20/03 AM 3.9 1.9 2.0 2 MINOR 20/04 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1-2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 18/12 PM 3.5 1.4 1.2 1 MINOR 19/01 AM 3.5 1.4 1.4 1-2 MINOR 19/01 PM 3.8 1.7 1.5 2-3 MODERATE 20/01 AM 3.9 1.8 1.8 3 MODERATE 20/01 PM 3.2 1.1 0.9 2-3 MINOR 21/02 AM 2.6 0.5 0.6 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 18/11 AM 3.4 1.2 1.6 1 NONE 18/11 PM 3.5 1.3 1.7 1 MINOR 19/12 PM 3.6 1.4 1.7 1 MINOR 20/01 AM 3.9 1.7 2.1 1 MINOR 20/12 PM 3.6 1.4 1.6 1 MINOR 21/01 AM 2.7 0.5 0.9 1 NONE &&