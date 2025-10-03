Friday is here and so is the fall feel. For today, mostly sunny skies with highs hovering the 70 degree mark. winds light, and variable. For this evening skies remain clear and temps dip into the lower 50's. Saturday sunshine returns with highs in the mid 70's and a light southwest wind. Saturday evening will be clear with a low around 53 degrees. Sunday continues the sunny trend with highs in the upper 70's and a mostly clear night with a low around 55. Monday will be sunny and warmer, reaching a high near 80, with a mostly clear night and a low around 60. Tuesday will be mostly sunny again with a high near 79, but clouds will increase overnight, as does the chance of showers and a low around 65 degrees. Showers are likely on Wednesday and Wednesday evening, as a cold front crosses Delmarva, highs near 73 and lows around 54. Chance of precipitation 60%. By Thursday, the skies will clear up again, with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 66.
