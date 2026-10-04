Tonight, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower before midnight. Lows will dip to the upper 50s. For Monday, we’ll start with mostly cloudy skies, but gradual clearing is expected through the afternoon. It’ll be a little breezy, with highs near 72. Then, sunshine returns for Tuesday through the rest of the week. Tuesday will be cooler, with highs in the low 60s, followed by mostly sunny skies and highs near 69 degrees Wednesday and 74 on Thursday. Friday stays mostly sunny and mild with a high around 73, and Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures struggling to get to 70 degrees.
Forecast October 4th, 2026
- Michael Dane
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- Updated
Michael Dane
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