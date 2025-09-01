Labor Day is here and the below average temperatures continue across Delmarva with some areas waking up in the
lower 50's this morning. For today, mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70's. Winds out of the NE 7 - 15 mph.
For this evening mostly clear skies and temps hover in the mid 50's, winds out of the North 5 - 10mph.
Tuesday mostly sunny skies, with a high near 78, winds out of the North 5 - 10mph. Tuesday evening into Wednesday
will have partly cloudy skies, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday mostly sunny, with a highs in the upper 70's, near 80 degrees. Thursday another perfect 10, with mostly sunny skies
and highs in the lower 80's. Thursday evening can't rule out the chance of showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Chance of precipitation 30%. Friday chance of showers early gives way to mostly sunny skies and high's near 80 degrees.
Chance of precipitation 30%. Friday evening clouds stick around and temps fall dip to the low to mid 60's.
Saturday sunny skies with a high near 83. Saturday evening partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50's lower 60's.
Sunday mostly sunny, with a high near 78.