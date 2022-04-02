Forecast Updated on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible by morning. Lows: 37-44. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: A chance for a few showers possible early in the day. Otherwise, it turns partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs: 60-65. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 30-38. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Starting mostly sunny and turning partly cloudy by the afternoon and evening. Highs: 65-72. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
We are starting things off on the chilly side this morning as temperatures have fallen below freezing in our coolest communities. There is also a bit of a breeze still, so it makes things feel that much cooler as you step outside. The good news is that this breeze will settle this afternoon and with a good amount of sunshine will push our temperatures back into the mid and upper 50s.
The bad news is that this is where the good news ends for the weekend forecast. As we head into tonight a wave of energy will approach us from the west and overspread clouds and enough moisture to bring a chance of a few showers by tomorrow morning. It won’t be a lot of rain, but it could put a damper on those trying to sneak out for an early morning activity or heading to church services if they happen to be early. There should be some peeks of sunshine by the afternoon which will allow our temperatures to climb back into the 50s and low 60s by the late afternoon of Sunday.
Early next week will bring warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chance of scattered showers and some thunderstorms look to be possible by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.