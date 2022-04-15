Forecast Updated on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible as we get to dawn. Most of us will be dry. Lows: 46-54. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a weak front moving across the area. The chance of scattered showers goes up by the afternoon and evening. Breezy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: W-SW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Lingering shower chances early. Otherwise, it becomes mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 40-46. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 53-58. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Turning mostly cloudy with rain chances arriving by the evening. Some periods of heavier rain are possible overnight. Breezy. Highs: 52-59. Winds: S-SE 10-25+ mph.
The showers and storms from last night lingered until 3-4am across southern Delmarva. The good news is that as we wake up this morning, the sky continues to clear and will lead to a gorgeous afternoon! Lots of sunshine and a light southerly breeze will jump our temperatures into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Some extra clouds will start to spread over the region overnight as another front will begin to approach Delmarva heading into the weekend.
Saturday will start with those extra clouds around with some sunshine mixing in by the afternoon hours. As the cold front arrives Saturday afternoon and evening, the chance of some scattered showers will be added to the forecast. At this point, it doesn’t look like a total washout and for many folks, we might not see anything. Just know that the idea of some showers is going to be around later in the day on Saturday and linger into Saturday evening.
Easter Sunday looks to be a lovely one with mostly sunny conditions with temperatures on the cooler side. The breeze will be around in the morning, so be aware of this as you prepare the outfits for Sunday services with temperatures in the 40s at sunrise. We should warm only into the 50s for many with the cooler air continuing to rush onto the Peninsula.
We remain dry to start things off on Monday, but on the chilly side with temperatures in the 30s again. The clouds will be on the increase with rain chances going up by Monday evening and Monday night and will linger into early on Tuesday. This could be quite a bit of rain, but we still have a few days before we get there. High pressure looks to establish control of the forecast by late next week.