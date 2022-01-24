Forecast Updated on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few flurries / sprinkles. Breezy. Lows: 28-35. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Starts with sunshine and the clouds increase throughout the day. Highs: 45-52. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or flurry possible. Lows: 20-25. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 30-35. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 33-38. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
A weak clipper system is moving across Delmarva this morning that is overspreading some extra clouds this morning. The clouds should give way to a good amount of sunshine that leads to temperatures into the 30s and 40s this afternoon. We will see some extra clouds as our next weak system arrives as another arctic front dives in from Canada. It would start as rain showers since temperatures on Tuesday ahead of the front will jump into the mid and upper 40s in the area. Then, as the cold air crashes into the region, it could wrap up as a brief period of flurries or a couple snow showers on Wednesday morning.
We stay in the freezer box for the rest of the work week as highs only climb into the mid and upper 30s by Friday. Models hint at enough energy coming toward Delmarva that we may be dealing with another winter storm setup by Friday night into early Saturday. This is a forecast that is going to evolve as the majority of the model guidance pushes this storm out to sea with another grazing hit to Delmarva which would bring a little light snow for early Saturday morning. Something to watch over the coming days for sure.
Behind the storm a big ridge of high pressure establishes across the area and could lead to a few days of quiet weather with temperatures back to average for the first time in a while.